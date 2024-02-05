35-year-old woman raped in Delhi's Naraina area

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman has been allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour in west Delhi's Naraina area, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been arrested and is in judicial custody, they said.

Police said an FIR was registered on a complaint from the woman on January 28 alleging rape. Her statement was registered under section 164 of the CrPC on January 31, they said.

"On February 2, based on information from a hospital confirming sexual assault and the statement of the victim, another FIR was registered as the date of the incident mentioned was different from what was mentioned in the previous FIR," a senior police officer said.

Police said the accused was arrested on January 28 on the basis of the woman's complaint. The matter is being investigated, they said. PTI BM BM ANB ANB