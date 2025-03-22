35-year-old woman shot dead at private hospital in Patna

Patna, Mar 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was shot dead by unidentified armed persons at a private hospital here on Saturday, a police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Surabhi Raj.

The deceased was the director of the hospital situated in the Agamkuan locality of Patna, said Atulesh Jha, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Patna City-1.

She was not a doctor at the hospital, the SDPO said.

"The Agamkuan police station received a call that a woman was shot inside the hospital at around 3.30 pm. When the police team reached the spot, she was found in a pool of blood with multiple bullet injuries. She was immediately admitted to the ICU of the hospital. Later, she was shifted to Patna AIIMS where she died in the evening," the SDPO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

The exact cause of the incident is yet to be known, Jha said, adding forensic experts are collecting available scientific evidence from the spot. Further investigation is on, he added. PTI PKD RG