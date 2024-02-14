350 e-buses launched in Delhi, highest overall among all cities, says Kejriwal

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday flagged off 350 electric buses, taking the number of such buses to 1,650.

Kejriwal and Saxena said the addition of the buses will strengthen the fight against pollution.

Out of the 350 buses, 300 buses have been added to the cluster bus fleet and 50 to the Delhi Transport Corporation fleet.

"Flagged off 350 electric buses along with Hon'ble CM Shri @arvindkejriwal & Transport Minister Shri @kgahlot from the Capital's latest eco friendly destination, DDA''s Baansera at Sarai Kale Khan," Saxena said in a post on X. In another post on X, he said 900 electric buses of the total 1,650 have been provided by the Central government under FAME-II Scheme for mitigating vehicular pollution in Delhi and creating a robust green public transport infrastructure in the City.

These buses will operate from depot in Sukhdev Vihar, Rohini Sector-37 Depot-II, and Burari Bus Depot-I. All of them are low-floor, equipped with GPS, CCTV, panic buttons, and other facilities for passenger safety.

"Delhi has become the first city in the country with the most e-buses and the third city globally. These buses will help control pollution in Delhi. Previously, Delhi's roads had Blue Line buses running on diesel and petrol. Then CNG buses were introduced in Delhi, and now electric buses are being introduced. Our effort is to gradually replace CNG buses with electric buses in the bus fleet," Saxena said.

At the event, Kejriwal was asked whether the government had any plans to make travel free for everyone, he said, "We will consider your suggestion." Addressing a press conference later in the day, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Earlier, all e-buses were included in the controlled depots of DTC. Depots have been built in Rohini Sector 37 and Burari to operate DIMTS buses, while DTC buses will be operated from Sukhdev Vihar." The more electric buses there are on Delhi's roads, the less pollution there will be, he said.

"From 2022 until now, 1,300 electric buses have been running on Delhi's roads. These buses have covered a distance of 5.8 crore kilometres so far, and the emission of 47,000 tons of carbon dioxide has been reduced in Delhi. If there were no electric buses, Delhi's environment would have emitted 47,000 tons of carbon dioxide," he added.

Currently, there are 7,582 buses in Delhi's bus fleet, he said.

"In the coming time, Delhi's bus fleet will consist of 10,480 buses, with 80 per cent of them being electric buses... currently, 22 per cent of all buses in the fleet are electric," he added.

Gahlot said that people will have to wait a bit for the 'Mohalla Bus.' "So, it is taking some time for the process, prototype, testing, and certification. Continuous meetings are being held with stakeholders regarding the 'Mohalla Bus'. I hope that within the next 15 to 20 days, some buses will be added under the 'Mohalla Bus Scheme' and dedicated to the public," he said.

The mohalla bus service, announced in the 2023-24 Delhi budget, aims to deploy shorter nine-metre electric buses to boost last-mile connectivity in areas with roads that have less width or are crowded. PTI SLB RPA VN VN