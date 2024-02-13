350 electric buses being added to Delhi government's electric bus fleet

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Delhi government's electric bus fleet will increase to 1,650, with 350 electric buses being added to the fleet on Wednesday. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot posted about the new additions on X. "Tomorrow, at 11 am, we are dedicating the next lot of 350 ''Zero Emission, Zero Noise'' electric buses to Delhi''s public! With this addition, we take our e-bus fleet to a record 1650, the 3rd largest in the world, only after Chinese cities and Santiago. The @ArvindKejriwal govt is on a sprint like never before, to a greener Delhi!" he said on X. PTI SLB AS AS