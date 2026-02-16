350 kg of ganja seized in Thiruvananthapuram, one held

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 16 (PTI) In a major haul, the police seized around 350 kg of ganja from a car at Pappanamcode here on Monday, officials said.

Afsal, a native of Karakulam, has been taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

The operation was carried out in the evening by the Thiruvananthapuram City District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) team led by Narcotics Assistant Commissioner of Police Gopakumar.

According to police, Afsal had reached Pappanamcode in a car with the intention of handing over the vehicle and the ganja, which was concealed in multiple packets wrapped in tape, when he was intercepted by the DANSAF team.

Officials said the process of weighing and quantifying the seized contraband is still underway and the total quantity is estimated to be around 350 kg.

During interrogation, DANSAF officials found that the ganja was sourced from other states and suspected the involvement of a major drug network, an official said.

The accused and the seized contraband will be handed over to Karamana police, who will register a case and complete the remaining legal procedures.

Further investigation will be launched to unearth the racket behind the smuggling of ganja, a senior police officer said. PTI TBA TBA ROH