350 public electric vehicle charging points will be set up: NDMC

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to set up 350 public electric vehicle charging points, officials said on Wednesday.

The NDMC, in its Council Meeting, also discussed the framing and amendment of Recruitment Rules (RRs) for different posts in the civic body.

"The indicative scope of work for setting up Public EV charging stations includes selective quantities/locations for installation of Public EV charging stations that will be provided to the PSUs in the initial stage. Further allocation of quantities/locations will be decided by the NDMC considering the performance parameters delivered by the PSUs,” NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay said.

Collaborating with the PSUs on promoting electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, in the NDMC area was also approved by the council, he said.

The NDMC approved the signing of MoU between the NDMC and HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd., Rajasthan Electronics & Instruments Limited (REIL) and Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) for setting up of public charging related infrastructure pertaining to National Electric Mobility Program in NDMC, he added.

There are 100 public EV charging stations in the NMDC area already.

NDMC member Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the entire investment in the installation, operation, and maintenance of EV charging stations shall be borne by PSUs.

"NDMC shall provide space, electricity connection and all other clearance to the PSUs for the installation of EV charging infrastructure. All PSUs shall give as land rental of Rs.1 per unit against energy consumption for charging of e-vehicle to NDMC, apart from the electricity bill,” Chahal said.

Additional revenue shall be generated through outdoor advertisement on public EV charging stations, which will be shared between NDMC and the PSUs i.e. 60 per cent for NDMC and 40 per cent for PSUs.

Chahal also alleged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also a member of the NDMC, has not attended three consecutive council meetings on July 27, August 23 and September 27.

"An advice is being sought from the law department to get the seat of Kejriwal vacated as member, NDMC as per Section 8 of the NDMC Act due to not attending three consecutive meetings," he added.

Despite being an MLA of New Delhi constituency, Kejriwal remains absent from such meetings and is not taking any interest, Chahal said.

If the law department advises so, a proposal to cancel Kejriwal’s seat will be moved in the next council meeting, he said. No immediate reaction was received from either the Delhi government or the Aam Aadmi Party on the matter.

The NDMC also passed a special vote of thanks to acknowledge the successful organisation of the G20 Summit.

During the meeting, a proposal to ensure that the services of contractual workers continue till they attain the age of 60 was also approved.

Irrespective of whether they are regularised or not, contractual workers will continue to be employed with NDMC, Upadhyay said.