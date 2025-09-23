3,518 illegal immigrants, mostly Bangladeshis, arrested in Tripura since 2022: CM

Agartala, Sep 23 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said 3,518 foreign nationals, mostly Bangladeshis, were arrested in the state since 2022 for entering the state illegally.

Speaking on a calling attention notice by Tipra Motha Party MLA Ranjit Debbarma, Saha said his government was working to prevent infiltration from across the border.

He said that following the regime change in Dhaka, the state constituted special task forces (STFs) in all eight districts to stop infiltration, in line with the Centre's directives.

"The STFs are not only working against infiltration but also keeping a close vigil on potential terrorist activities, drug smuggling, fundamentalist groups and international crime," he said.

"We have also formed a state-level task force, headed by a SP-rank officer, to oversee border crimes," he said.

Saha said altogether 3,518 foreign nationals, mostly Bangladeshis, were arrested since 2022 in the state.

He stated that 965 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in 2022, 1,014 in 2023, 947 in 2024, and 390 in 2025, as of August 31.

Of them, 2,739 have already been sent back to their countries, he said.

A total of 894 arrested Bangladeshis were sent back in 2022, 696 in 2023, 676 in 2024 and 441 in 2025, as of August 31, he added.

The CM said in some areas, barbed fencing along the state's international border could not be completed due to various reasons.

"The state will not compromise with infiltration from across the border," he said, adding that his government was also concerned about the use of fake documents and taking steps to curb it. PTI PS SOM