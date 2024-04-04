352 candidates file nominations for eight LS seats in Maharashtra going to polls on April 26

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) As many as 352 candidates, including those from major parties like the BJP and the Congress, have filed their nominations for the eight Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra that will vote in the second phase on April 26, said an official in the state electoral office on Thursday.
These contestants have submitted a total of 477 nominations (meaning some of them have filed more than one set of papers), he said.
Thursday (April 4) was the last day of filing nominations for the seats in the state covered in the second round of polling. These nominations will now be scrutinised and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 8.
The Lok Sabha constituencies that will go to polls in the second phase are Buldhana, Akola, Wardha, Amravati, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani -- spread across Vidarbha and Marathwada regions of the state.
The Nanded Lok Sabha constituency has received 92 nominations from 74 candidates, the highest among the eight seats, while Wardha has got 38 nominations from 27 contestants, the lowest, said the official.
Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), will vote in five phases starting from April 19. PTI ND RSY