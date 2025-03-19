352 inspection car of Indian Railways are used for field surreys: Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Indian Railways has 352 inspection cars which are used by authorised officials to undertake their journey for inspection, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

Manna Lal Rawat, a BJP MP from Udaipur, Rajasthan, asked for the details of the observation car/inspection car/saloon and authorities of the railways who are competent to use it.

Manna wanted to know whether the railway's Gold Pass, according to which senior officials along with their families are entitled to travel by train throughout the year, also uses the said saloon and if the government had any proposal to review this arrangement.

“Inspection carriages are used by authorised officials to undertake their journey for inspection. Presently, 352 inspection carriages are available on Indian Railways,” Vaishnaw said.

He added, "The travel authority/passes permit travel of family members while on duty, as per the Railway Servant Pass Rules." Vaishnaw said that inspection carriages are an essential requirement for field inspections and standing instructions direct railway officers to use them for inspection purpose only.