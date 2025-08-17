355 roads blocked, over 1000 transformers disrupted due to heavy rainfall in Himachal

Shimla, Aug 17 (PTI) At least 355 roads, including three National Highways (NHs), remain blocked and more than 1,000 electricity distribution transformers disrupted across Himachal Pradesh as a result of natural disasters triggered by torrential rains.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, at least 202 roads, including NH 21, are blocked in the Mandi district, 64 including NH 305 in Kullu, 28 in Sirmaur, 27 in Kangra, nine in Chamba, eight in Shimla, seven in Una, six in Lahaul and Spiti, two in Kinnaur including NH 5, and one each in Bilaspur and Hamirpur.

Power supply has also been severely affected as a result of torrential rains, with 1,067 transformers out of service. These include 557 in Kullu, 385 in Mandi, 112 in Lahaul and Spiti, 11 in Kinnaur and two in Chamba. In addition, 116 water supply schemes are disrupted including 44 in Mandi, 41 in Kangra, 14 in Hamirpur, nine in Kullu, four in Shimla, three in Lahaul and Spiti, and one in Solan.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast continued heavy rainfall in the state, and has issued a 'yellow' weather warning for August 18, 21, 22, and 23. As a result, the state will experience a few spells of heavy to very heavy rain in isolated parts as well as light to moderate rain in most parts of the state.

During the past 24 hours, Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places and light to moderate rainfall at most locations. The Kataula village in the Mandi district recorded the highest rainfall at 120 mm, followed by Kangra 110.8 mm, Nahan 103 mm, Paonta Sahib 69.8 mm, Bhuntar 63.3 mm, Palampur 60.4 mm, Mandi 26 mm, Dharamshala 20.6 mm, Bilaspur 10.4 mm, Manali 8 mm, Kufri 4 mm, Sundernagar 2 mm and Shimla 1 mm. PTI/COR MNK MNK