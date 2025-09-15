35K litres of illegal spirit seized, five held in J'khand’s Giridih

Giridih, Sep 15 (PTI) The police and Bihar Excise department in a joint raid seized 35,000 litres of illegal spirit and arrested five people in Jharkhand's Giridih district, an officer said on Monday.

The raid was conducted by Bihar Excise department, Special Task Force (STF) Ranchi, and Giridih police on Sunday night under the Nimiyaghat police station limits to uncover an illegal spirit trade, the officer said.

"We have seized 35,000 litres of illegal spirit in a joint raid. The spirit was stolen from a vehicle and hidden behind a hotel. Five individuals have been arrested, and a case is being registered at Nimiyaghat police station," said Dumri, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sumit Prasad. PTI COR RPS RPS RG