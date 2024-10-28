36 cases of diarrhoea in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district

Jamshedpur, Oct 28 (PTI) Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district administration on Monday sent a medical team to Patamda block after 36 cases of diarrhoea were reported from a village, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal instructed the team to rush to Sunderpur village's Kashidih Tola to provide proper treatment to the patients.

A member of the team, Dr Asad, an epidemiologist, said the villagers complained of stomachache, vomiting and loose motion.

Out of the 36 patients, 13 were admitted to Patamda community health centre, seven to Ganga Memorial Hospital, three to Gurunanak Hospital, and one to Bandwan, while another was referred to MGM Hospital, he added.

The condition of the rest of the patients, who were being treated in the village itself, were stated to be stable, he said.

A 60-year-old woman had died of diarrhoea in the village on October 21. Soon after that, another case was reported in Kashidih Tola on October 26.

He said water samples from three tube wells from Kashidih Tola were collected for examination and instructed the block administration to make arrangements for drinking water from an alternative source. PTI BS MNB