36 cr saplings will be planted across UP on Saturday, Adityanath to attend function in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jul 19 (PTI) Around 36.46 crore saplings will be planted on Saturday across Uttar Pradesh as part of the state government's efforts to increase the green cover, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath scheduled to plant saplings here in the state capital.

The chief minister will launch 'Ped Lagao, Ped Bachao Jan Abhiyan - 2024' by planting saplings in Akbarnagar area in Lucknow that has been cleared of unauthorised encroachments with the aim of reviving Kukrail river, an official said on Friday.

Strong arrangements will be made to ensure that the plants are safe and geo-tagging of the planting sites will also be done, the official said.

"The people of the state will come forward to face the environmental challenge by becoming a part of this sacred campaign of plantation amid the ongoing Van Mahotsav," Adityanath told PTI Video.

The campaign is being held in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

"All people of the state should definitely plant a tree in the name of their mother by becoming a part of this campaign," the chief minister said.

In a conversation of PTI Video, Ghaziabad resident Kamlesh praised the campaign and said, "This (plantation) provides shade, fuel and fodder for animals. People and animals also get shade. You get everything." "Farmers are not allowing wild animals, stray cows, bulls to enter their fields. Some have fenced them with wire, some have done other things... They are also getting fodder today, they are living comfortably, eating comfortably," Neeraj Sharma from Ghaziabad said.

Officials said more than 168 crore saplings have been planted in UP in the last seven years. According to the report of Sustainable Forest Initiative (SFI), greenery has increased on 1.98 lakh acres of land in Uttar Pradesh.

Agra Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Adarsh Kumar said, "Around 36.5 crore saplings are to be planted across the state." Agra district has got a target of planting 54 lakh saplings -- 15 lakh trees by forest department and the rest by 25 associate departments," he said.

As per officials, the state government wants to increase the total green area of the state from 9.23 per cent in 2021-22 to 15 per cent by 2026-27. To do this, 175 crore saplings will have to be planted and maintained till they become trees, they said.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sunil Chaudhary said, "This campaign is very important and we are dividing it into two phases. In the first phase, we will plant trees, then our second drive will start from October 1 in which we will monitor and take care of them." In case plants end up dying, then authorities will make changes, he said.

CM Adityanath has also asked to connect the 2.62 crore farmers who are beneficiaries of the PM Samman Nidhi scheme with the plantation campaign.

Officials said fruit-bearing plants that give shade will be planted along the highways and expressways. Saplings will also be planted on the banks of Ganga, Yamuna and Hindon rivers.

Private sector organisations, NGOs, religious and social organisations will also be associated with this campaign, they said.

Green cover in areas under PM Awas Yojana will also be increased, they said.