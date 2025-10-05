36 exotic animals smuggled from Bangkok seized at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) Mumbai Customs on Sunday seized as many as 36 animals of various exotic species from a passenger at the international airport here, an official said.

Customs officials intercepted an Indian passenger who arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here from Bangkok, Thailand, and found the animals concealed in his luggage, he said.

A forest official said that 36 animals, including squirrel monkeys, raccoons, iguanas, monitor lizards and bearded dragons, were seized and handed over to experts from RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare).

Three of the animals had died, while some appeared to have suffered due to suffocation and starvation, he said.

The animals will be deported under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act to the country from where they were smuggled, the official added. PTI ZA ARU