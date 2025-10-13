36 held in Mizoram for ILP violation

Aizawl, Oct 13 (PTI) At least 36 outsiders, mostly participants of a trade Expo, have been caught for not possessing valid Inner Line Permit (ILP) and violating the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, a police officer said.

The non-tribal people were held on Friday during a voluntary verification drive conducted at the ongoing first international star expo by state apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and Mizoram Merchant Association (MIMA), which handed them over to authorities, he said.

The trade expo is being held at Lammual (formerly Assam Rifles ground) in the heart of Aizawl.

The individuals were found with either expired ILP or not possessing the travel permit, he said.

Non-state residents, particularly non-tribal people, are required to obtain an ILP to enter Mizoram. ILP is an official travel document issued to Indian citizens for entry into protected areas, including Mizoram.

Meanwhile, MZP and MIMA expressed regret for the incident and blamed the accused for participating in the trade fair without valid ILP.

The two organisations said they had, in a joint meeting on September 30, warned the public not to trade with non-ILP holders at the expo.

MZP president C Lalremruata said that they have discovered during the inspection that a local resident from Lunglei, who is the owner of an event management firm, had allegedly sponsored 20 participants in contravention of the guidelines for the ILP enforcement in Mizoram, which restrict sponsorship to more than 10 persons by an individual.

The two organisations also questioned the negligence of law enforcement agencies and the manner in which ILP is enforced in the state, following the discovery of sponsorship of 20 people by an individual, he said.

They urged the state government to be cautious and adhere strictly to rules while issuing ILP to outsiders, he said. PTI CORR RG