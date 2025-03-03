36 IAS, 7 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

Chandigarh, Mar 3 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Monday transferred 36 IAS and seven PCS officers with immediate effect.

Senior IAS officer Jaspreet Talwar has been posted as additional chief secretary (planning), and ACS-cum-financial commissioner, taxation, according to an official order.

Krishan Kumar, who is holding the charge of principal secretary (water resources), has been given the additional charge of principal secretary (finance) while V K Meena has been posted as principal secretary (social justice, empowerment and minorities).

Vikas Garg has been posted as principal secretary (housing and urban development) while Rahul Tewari has been given the charge of principal secretary (food, civil supplies and consumer affairs).

Alaknanda Dayal has been posted as principal secretary (employment generation, skill development and training) while Ajit Balaji Joshi has been given the charge of administrative secretary (rural development and panchayats), the order said.

Abhinav has been posted as administrative secretary (tourism and cultural affairs) while Anindita Mitra has been posted as administrative secretary (higher education and languages).

Babita has been posted as commissioner, agriculture while Vineet Kumar has been given the posting of special secretary (personnel).

Dalwinderjit Singh has been posted as deputy commissioner, Gurdaspur replacing Uma Shankar Gupta.

Besides, PCS officers including Rupinder Pal Singh, Rajat Oberoi, Amit Mahajan were also shifted.