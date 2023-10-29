36 injured, one dead in blast in convention centre in Kerala: Ernakulam District Collector

Kochi, Oct 29 (PTI) Thirty-six people were injured and one woman died in the blast at a convention centre of a Christian religious group in Kalamassery in Kochi on Sunday morning, the Ernakulam District Collector said.

The Collector N S K Umesh said of the injured, 10 people were admitted to the burns unit of the Kalamassery Medical College and of them two, suffering from over 50 per cent burns, have been shifted to another hospital.

Besides that, eight people were admitted in the general ward of the medical college and the remaining 18 were under observation in various other hospitals, he told reporters here.

He also said the identity of the woman who died in the incident is not yet known. PTI HMP HMP ROH