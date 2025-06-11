36 lodgement centres set up to facilitate Amarnath pilgrims in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) Over three dozen lodgement centres and six Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) registration counters have been established in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate pilgrims intending to join the annual Amarnath Yatra, an official said.

Lakhanpur, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir bordering Punjab, is being decked up to receive the pilgrims from across the country during the yatra, the official said.

The 38-day-long yatra is scheduled to start from the twin routes -the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district – on July 3.

"Our aim is to transform Lakhanpur into a multi-facility hub. We have set up 36 lodgement centres, 6 RFID registration counters, adequate number of clean lavatories and entertainment zones to serve the yatris," Deputy Commissioner, Kathua Rakesh Minhas said.

On Tuesday, Minhas conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Lakhanpur corridor to assess and finalise preparations for the Amarnath yatra.

Over 3.50 lakh pilgrims so far have registered themselves for the pilgrimage and thousands more from across the country are expected to reach Lakhanpur on a daily basis.

The deputy commissioner inspected the reception points, lodgement centres, registration kiosks and sanitation facilities including toilet complexes and asked the stakeholder departments to ensure timely setting up of waterproof pandals, medical and help desks, control rooms, and cold drinking water stations.

He also stressed making toilet complexes and additional facilities fully functional prior to the arrival of the first batch of yatris.

Meanwhile, a high-level security meeting was held in the Udhampur district to review preparations and strategize for the smooth conduct of the yatra.

The meeting, chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur Amod Ashok Nagpure, held a detailed discussion focused on security, intelligence sharing, traffic control, medical aid, emergency services, and logistics, a police spokesperson said.

The SSP emphasised strong inter-agency coordination, effective security planning, and smooth communication to handle any challenges and to ensure the safety of Pilgrims.

Special attention was given to anti-narcotics efforts, the spokesperson said, adding all the officers were directed to stay alert and launch proactive operations against narco networks.

The SSP also advised the officers to maintain a high level of vigilance and preparedness throughout the Yatra and conduct regular review meetings, briefing sessions, and mock drills to ensure seamless execution of all plans and protocols. PTI TAS HIG