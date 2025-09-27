36 people, including children, killed in stampede at Vijay's Karur rally

Chennai/Karur, Sep 27 (PTI) Thirty-six people, including eight children, died in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, about 400 km away from Chennai, on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister TN Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

The dead also include 16 women, Stalin, who convened a meeting of top state officials at the Secretariat to review the situation, said.

He also announced announced a Commission of Inquiry to be led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to probe into the deadly incident.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has sought a report on the stampede from the Tamil Nadu government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi and Stalin to take stock of the situation post-stampede at Karur and assured all possible central help.

According to officials, the stampede broke out in the evening, around 7.30 pm, just as actor-politician Vijay was addressing supporters who had gathered in huge numbers in the afternoon and were waiting for hours to get a glimpse of the TVK leader, also a top movie star.

Vijay, who was addressing the massive gathering from atop his campaign vehicle, halted his speech mid-way when many workers raised an alarm after noticing that people were fainting and falling. Many who fainted included women and children.

Stalin, who will be leaving for Karur on Saturday, termed the situation "worrisome". The government also announce a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims.

The CM said he has instructed Ministers Ma Subramanian, Anbil Mahesh, and the District Collector to provide immediate support to the affected people.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed anguish over the tragic loss of lives in the incident and extended her deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed anguish over the tragic loss of lives in the incident and extended her deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

PM Modi, condoling the deaths, said: "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured." "Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this grief and for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah wrote on X.