36-year-old man falls from Peppara Dam while taking selfie, miraculously escapes

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 (PTI) A 36-year-old man fell from the Peppara Dam here while taking a selfie on Wednesday but had a miraculous escape from possible death.

Fire Force personnel who rushed to the dam site after being informed, pulled the youth to safety.

A fire force officer said the man luckily caught hold of a metal pipe on the dam wall when he fell.

"We got information that a man fell from the dam. When we reached there, we found him hanging on the dam wall holding a metal pipe," the officer said.

One of three firemen there climbed down the wall and was able to lift the man up after a while, using a net.

The incident took place while the man and his friends were taking selfies at the dam site, the officer added. He didn't suffer any major injury, police said. PTI LGK ANE