Udalguri (Assam), Apr 28 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam's Udalguri district on Monday, officials said.

The incident happened inside the Majuli tea estate, they said.

The victim, identified as Bhutia Karmakar, had gone to collect leaves for his goats.

A lone jumbo, which has been wandering in the area for some time, attacked him, killing him on the spot, officials said.