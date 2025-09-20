36-yr-old mother regains fitness with advanced tummy tuck procedure at Gurugram hospital

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The nine months of pregnancy and the joy of welcoming a baby are transformative for every woman. Yet, for many mothers, getting back into pre-pregnancy shape remains a challenge despite diet and exercise.

Recently, plastic surgeons at C K Birla Hospital, Gurugram, successfully performed a tummy tuck (abdominoplasty) with diastasis recti repair and 360° liposuction on a 36-year-old mother struggling with excess belly fat, loose skin, and weakened abdominal muscles post-pregnancy.

Despite dedicated efforts through fitness and dietary programmes, the patient was unable to achieve the desired results and finally sought expert guidance. Within three weeks of the surgery, she is recovering well, regaining her fitness, and stepping out with renewed self-confidence, doctors at the hospital said.

"Indian women often face unique challenges in losing post-pregnancy tummy fat, as this area is particularly resistant to diet and exercise. Through a carefully planned tummy tuck, we were able to remove excess skin and fat, repair loose abdominal muscles, and restore her body’s natural contour. This not only enhances physical appearance but also improves core strength and confidence,” said Dr Anmol Chugh, associate director and plastic surgeon, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

A tummy tuck involves the removal of excess fat and skin while tightening the abdominal connective tissues (fascia) with sutures. The skin is then re-draped to create a toned, natural look. Experts note that the best time for women to consider this procedure is typically 9–12 months after pregnancy, though many choose it later due to family or work priorities.

“Every woman’s body type and goals are different. The key is to listen to patients and personalise the treatment plan. By aligning surgical techniques with a patient’s expectations, we ensure both aesthetic and emotional satisfaction,” stated Dr Tavishi Kaushik, consultant, Imperio Clinics, Gurugram.

For mothers who struggle with stubborn fat, loose skin, and weakened muscles after childbirth, a tummy tuck can be life-changing, helping them reclaim their health, confidence, and quality of life.