36,000 farmers in Goa use highly mechanised tools: Minister tells assembly

Panaji, Jul 26 (PTI) More than 36,000 farmers in Goa are using modern methods of farming and relying on sophisticated mechanised tools though some cultivators are still following traditional practices, Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik told the assembly on Friday.
Naik made the statement while responding to a question tabled by Altone D'Costa (Congress) during the ongoing monsoon session of the house.
In a written reply, Naik said a total of 36,075 farmers are using modern methods of farming with highly sophisticated mechanized tools across Goa.
The minister said some agriculturists, however, are still using old methods due to situational constraints like diverse farm size and fragmented land holdings, among others.
"However, the details of farmers using old traditional methods are not available with the agriculture department," he added.
Incentives/subsidies are provided to cultivators using modern as well as traditional methods of farming, the minister told the house. PTI RPS RSY