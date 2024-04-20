361 candidates file nomination for Phase-3 of LS polls in Maharashtra; Baramati, Satara among seats

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) As many as 361 candidates have filed their nominations in 11 constituencies, including the high-stakes Baramati and Satara seats, that are going to polls in Maharashtra in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7, officials said.
As per the information provided by the poll authorities, 28 candidates filed their nominations in Raigad seat, 51 in Baramati, 36 each in Osmanabad and Latur, 41 in Solapur, 42 in Madha, 30 in Sangli, 24 in Satara, nine in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, 28 in Kolhapur and 36 in Hatkanangale.
Friday was the last day of filing the nominations.
The contest in Baramati is being keenly watched as sitting MP Supriya Sule (NCP - Sharadchandra Pawar) will take on her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar (NCP).
Kolhapur and Satara have the respective royal scions Shahu Chhatrapati and Udayanraje Bhosale in the fray as Congress and BJP candidates respectively.
Union minister Narayan Rane will be contesting the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat as a BJP candidate, while in Sangli, sitting MP Sanjaykaka Patil of BJP is pitted against wrestler Chandrahar Patil contesting on Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket.
Vishal Patil of the Congress has also filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Sangli. His party is persuading him to withdraw from the race. PTI MR NP