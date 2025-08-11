3,685 centrally protected monuments, sites under jurisdiction of ASI: Govt tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) There are 3,685 centrally protected monuments and sites under the jurisdiction of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the country including minority heritage sites, places of worship and pilgrimage sites, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha.

The ASI, which falls under the purview of the ministry, is responsible for the upkeep of monuments and sites which are centrally protected.

In his written response to a query in Lok Sabha in March, the Union minister had said that there are "3698 monuments and archaeological sites and remains declared as of national importance in the country".

Officials in the ministry and the Delhi-headquartered ASI have said that the list of sites under the ASI is "updated" from time to time.

Ancient monuments and archaeological sites and remains which are under the ASI are declared as of national importance by and under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

A memorial to British officer John Nicholson in Delhi, two Kos Minars in Haryana, and a tablet on the old Treasury Building in Varanasi are among the 18 monuments recently delisted from the list of protected sites as they had "ceased" to be of national importance, the government had informed Lok Sabha on July 21.

On Monday, the minister was asked the number and details of minority heritage sites, places of worship, and pilgrimage sites identified for preservation, restoration or development under any government schemes during the last ten years.

"There are 3,685 centrally protected monuments/sites under the jurisdiction of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the country including minority heritage sites, places of worship and pilgrimage sites. Conservation and preservation of these monuments/sites is a regular process and is taken up as per the requirement and availability of resources subject to the guidelines of National Policy for Conservation, 2014," Shekhawat said.

In his response, he also shared details of the funds allocated and expenditure incurred on the conservation, preservation and development of these monuments and sites.

He was asked whether the government proposes to introduce a dedicated scheme for the "preservation, restoration and promotion of minority heritage sites, places of worship and pilgrimage destinations" and if so, the details and the timeline thereof.

ASI undertakes preservation, restoration and promotion of centrally protected monuments from funds allocated by the government of India, the minister said. PTI KND RT