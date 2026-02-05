3,686 sites under ASI, no protected monument or sites untraceable at present: Govt tells RS

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) A total of 3,686 sites are under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and "no" protected monument or site is "untraceable at present", the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha, also said, "instances of unauthorised constructions" in the prohibited and regulated areas around centrally protected monuments have been identified at "various locations".

Action has been taken according to the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, and related rules, which include the issuance of notices, stoppage of construction, demolition of illegal structures, and coordination with local authorities to prevent further violations, he said.

ASI sites are protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR Act), 1958.

"A total of 3,686 protected monuments and protected areas (sites) are declared under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (AMASR Act,1958) across the country," Shekhawat said.

The monument-wise notification along with dates issued through official gazette notifications are in the public domain, such as in e-gazettes, "Abhilekh Patal" portal, and archives of the central and state governments, he said.

Shekhawat was also asked about any "non-traceable protected monuments", last recorded locations, reasons for non-traceability and the steps taken or proposed to trace and restore them.

"No protected monument or protected area (sites) is untraceable at present," the Union minister said.

The performance audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India had in 2013 said that 92 protected monuments were found missing, but 74 of them have been traced, the Centre had informed the Parliament in December 2023.

The ASI is tasked with the protection of centrally protected monuments.

Union minister Shekhawat, in a response to a query in Rajya Sabha in December 2024, had said, "The performance Audit Report of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (18 of 2013) has stated that 92 protected monuments are missing. Subsequent survey undertaken by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) through its various field offices revealed that 18 protected monuments and sites are not in a good state of preservation." In his response, he said, the Cultural Notice Boards (CNB) are placed at selected monuments with high footfall. Installed CNBs are sometimes get damaged due to various factors or information gets faded over time.

These CNBs are provided on a requirement basis, which is a continuous process, he added.

Shekhawat was also asked for details of ticketed and non-ticketed protected monuments, and monuments, where no conservation or restoration has been undertaken.

"Out of 3,686 protected monuments and protected areas (sites), the entry fee is applicable at only 143," he said.

The conservation and restoration of protected monuments and protected areas (sites) is a continuous process undertaken by the ASI as per need and requirement, subject to availability of funds and resources, and in accordance with the National Conservation Policy," he said.

Both ticketed and non-ticketed monuments are covered under this process. There is no separate classification of monuments based on the requirement of conservation or restoration, the minister said.

All the protected monuments and protected areas are similarly governed under the provisions of the AMASR Act, 1958.