37 bills passed by TTAADC pending with Tripura govt, governor: TMP MLA

Agartala, Oct 5 (PTI) A senior Tipra Motha Party (TMP) MLA on Sunday claimed that 37 bills passed by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) are pending with the state government and governor.

The bills passed by the TTAADC pending with the Tripura government and governor, include customary laws of different tribes and handing over land rights to the tribal council, Ranjit Debbarma said.

"As many as 37 bills passed by the TTAADC are pending with the state government since the CPI (M) rule in the tribal council. Some bills are eight to ten years old but are still pending with the government," Debbarma told PTI.

The TMP is an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura. The TMP runs the TTAADC board.

The TMP MLA said the party is thinking of filing a petition in the Supreme Court seeking its direction for the clearance of 37 bills passed by the TTAADC.

He said a TMP team comprising party supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma will reach Delhi by Monday to discuss the matter with senior lawyers.

"We have already decided to approach the Supreme Court seeking its intervention to get these bills cleared. We want to know from the top court if the government or governor is in favour of giving our rights or not", he said. PTI PS RG