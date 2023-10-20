37 Durga Puja committees get state-sponsored ‘Best of the Best’ crown

Kolkata, Oct 20 (PTI) A total of 37 community Durga Pujas of Kolkata, including crowd-pullers like Suruchi Sangha, Chetla Agrani and Sreebhumi Sporting Club, figured among the ‘Serar Sera’ (Best of the Best) category of a state government-instituted award, officials said.
The ones chosen in the category of the ‘Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman’ belong to an eclectic mix of big-ticket community pujas having gorgeous illumination, pandals and traditional idols, and theme pujas that weave a narrative to reflect certain social realities through their decor and ambience, they said.
The Baghbazar Sarbojonin Durgotsab bagged the ‘Sera Sabeki’ (Best Traditional Puja) crown for its ‘ekchala’ (idols on a single platform) along with Singhi Park, while 13 others got the ‘Sera Poribesh Bandhob’ (Best Environment Friendly Puja), an official release said.
Eighteen pujas – including Belgachia Sadharan Durgotsav, Chaltabagan Lohapatti, Nalin Sarkar Street Sarbojonin, Bosepukur Sitala Mandir, Bosepukur Talbagan, Rammohan Sammilani – were chosen for their “unique themes”.
“The award is aimed at promoting aesthetics, artistry and heritage aspects in the state’s biggest festival in the backdrop of UNESCO’s intangible heritage honour to Bengal’s Durga Puja,” Minister of State for Information & Cultural Affairs and Tourism (independent charge) Indranil Sen said. PTI SUS RBT