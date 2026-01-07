37 Interpol notices issued; drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore seized in 2025: NCB

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said it got issued a total of 37 Interpol notices against alleged drug traffickers and seized 1.33 lakh kg drugs worth about Rs 2,000 crore during 2025.

Sharing a graph of its activities in the year gone by, the federal anti-narcotics agency said in a statement that it got more than 77,000 kgs of narcotics destroyed during the period.

This smashed contraband was valued at Rs 3,889 crore, it said.

The NCB said it also secured conviction of 265 drug offenders in 131 cases during 2025 and out of them 39 were handed the maximum sentence of 20 years while 210 were awarded a sentence of 10 years or more (but less than 20 years).

It claimed to have obtained a conviction rate of 67 per cent in drug cases decided by the courts, a slight increase from the 60.8 per cent success it achieved in 2024.

A "notable" progress was made by the agency in international cooperation, particularly in identifying and extraditing absconding accused, the statement said.

A total of 14 Interpol Red Notices (to locate and provisionally arrest an offender), 22 Interpol Blue Notices (to collect additional information about a person's identity and location) and an Interpol Silver Notice (to identify criminal assets) were obtained by the NCB in the last year.

During 2025, five absconding accused were deported from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka and Malaysia, the statement said.

The agency added that it seized 1.33 lakh kgs of narcotic drugs valued at about Rs 1,980 crore, arrested 994 drug traffickers, including 25 foreign nationals, in 447 cases during the year.

A total of six clandestine drug manufacturing laboratories operating in states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh were also busted, it said.

The agency further said that the national anti-narcotics helpline named MANAS (Madak Padarth Nishedh Asuchna Kendra) which is available at 1933 received over 1.19 lakh citizen "interactions" including several "actionable" drug-related tips.

A total of 110 cases were registered by the NCB and anti-narcotics units of various states and Union territories on the basis of call received on the MANAS helpline, the statement said. PTI NES KVK KVK