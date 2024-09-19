37 roads including NH 5 closed in Himachal as rain continues

Shimla, Sep 19 (PTI) A total of 37 roads including National Highway 5 (Hindustan Tibet Road) were closed for vehicular movement and 57 power supply schemes were disrupted in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday as rain continued to lash parts of the state, officials said.

Moderate rain lashed parts of the state and Kalpa received 30.4 mm of rainfall since Wednesday evening, followed by Sangla 26.2 mm, Nichar 18.8 mm, Moorang 14.5 mm, Samdho 11.5 mm, Chopal 11 mm, Bharmour 10 mm, Sarahan 9 mm, Tabo 8.5 mm, Keylong 5 mm, Manali and Kufri 4 mm each, the India Meteorological Department here said.

The NH 5 was blocked near Malling in the Kinnaur district due to the falling of shooting stones. On Thursday morning, 12 roads were closed in Shimla, 10 in Kangra, nine in Mandi, four in Kullu and one each in Kinnaur and Sirmaur district, according to officials.

The local meteorological office issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the state on September 25.

The Met Office has four colour-coded warnings - green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

The rain deficit during the ongoing monsoon season from June 1 to September 19 stands at 18 per cent, with the state receiving 572.9 mm of rainfall against an average of 701.7 mm.

According to officials, 174 people have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon in the state on June 27 till date, while 31 are still missing. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,331 crore, they said.

Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state with a low of 7.9 degrees Celsius, while Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL HIG HIG