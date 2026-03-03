37 trainee constables suspended for being absent from duties in Bihar’s East Champaran

Motihari (Bihar), Mar 3 (PTI) Thirty-seven trainee police constables were suspended for remaining unauthorizedly absent from duties ahead of Holi in Bihar’s East Champaran district.

They have also been served show-cause notices, according to a statement issued by the district police on Tuesday.

“Thirty-seven trainee constables, who were supposed to be on duty at different police stations ahead of Holi, were found unauthorisedly absent during their attendance check on Monday. All 37 trainee constables have been placed under suspension,” the statement said.

In show-cause notices, they were asked to explain within a week why departmental proceedings should not be initiated against them, it said. PTI PKD NN