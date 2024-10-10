37-year-old man arrested for molesting multiple school, college girls

Itanagar, Oct 10 (PTI) A 37-year-old man who allegedly molested multiple school and college girls was arrested in Itanagar, police said on Thursday.

The accused, a native of Nuna Camp village in Dirang in West Kameng district, was apprehended after a complaint was lodged at the Itanagar women police station, Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

The arrest was made after a 14-year-old girl was molested on September 7. The accused offered her a lift on his scooter while she was going to school.

"The accused touched her inappropriately during the ride. The girl had to jump off the moving vehicle to escape," the SP said.

After the complaint was registered, police did an investigation and uncovered a pattern of similar incidents perpetrated by him, targeting school and college girls in Itanagar, Singh said.

The investigation revealed that there are seven more victims, he added.

Four victims were school students, while the other four were in college, according to police.

The accused has confessed to the crimes and is at present in judicial custody, they said.

Police said more victims are likely to come forward. PTI CORR SOM