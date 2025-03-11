37-year-old man dies after falling into a pothole in south Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) A 37-year-old man died after falling into a water-filled pothole on a road maintained by a government agency in Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rashid Khan, who was found lying on the road with a head injury on Monday, the official said.

"A PCR call regarding a person lying near the red light at Hamdard Hospital, MB Road, was received at Tigri Police Station on Monday. Upon reaching the spot, Khan, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was found lying on the road with a head injury," a senior official said.

He added that Khan's motorcycle and helmet were also found at the scene. He was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Center, where he was declared dead.

A case under sections 281 and 186(1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing, the officer said.

Khan suffered a deep head injury -- approximately four inches long and 1.5 inches deep -- on the left side of his forehead, police sources said, adding that it is suspected that he fell headfirst into the water-filled pothole, lost consciousness, and drowned.

"However, the exact cause of death -- whether from the injury or drowning -- will be determined after the postmortem report," he said.

Police suspect that either a collision with another vehicle led to the accident, or Rashid was carrying his helmet in hand when he lost his balance due to the pothole and fell, he added.

The officer said that after completing formalities, the police handed over Khan's body to his family.