37-year-old man, minor arrested for assaulting students, principal in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 2 (PTI) Police have arrested a 37-year-old man along with a minor for allegedly assaulting students, security personnel and the principal of a school over his nephew's scuffle with classmates, officials here said on Friday.

A purported video of the incident that occurred on Monday under the Sector-14 area has also surfaced online, they said.

The accused arrested on Wednesday has been identified as Sunder, a resident of Rohtak, they added.

According to the police, Vikram Yadav, principal of PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, was leaving school when some persons allegedly attacked his car outside the school's main gate with sticks.

Yadav said that the accused also quarrelled and assaulted some students of the school earlier that day.

"The attackers shattered my car's front windshield, shards of which struck my face and eyes. A security guard of the school was also injured," Yadav said.

During interrogation, Sunder revealed that his nephew, who studies in the school, had a dispute with his classmates. Due to this grudge, he, along with his friend, committed this crime, the police spokesperson said.

Efforts are on to nab other accused, the spokesperson said.