371 people booked for electricity theft in Rajasthan; Rs 1.20 crore fine levied

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) The Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) and Jhalawar Police have jointly cracked down on hardcore offenders involved in electricity theft, an official said on Wednesday.

Under a special drive code-named Operation Urja Prahar, they conducted surprise checks at around 660 premises belonging to history-sheeters, drug traffickers and other active criminals in Jhalawar district, the official said.

Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said, "Acting on tip-off that several hardcore criminals and mafia groups are indulging in power theft, we launched the operation late on Tuesday night. A total of 48 joint teams of electricity and police officials, comprising nearly 520 personnel, carried out checks that continued for around 10 hours." Action was taken against 371 violators under provisions of the Electricity Act and fines to the tune of Rs 1.20 crore were imposed, the official said.

The operation was carried out on the orders of JVVNL Managing Director Arti Dogra and under close supervision of Superintendent Engineer Vishambar Sahay and Additional SP Chiranji Lal, he added.