3,767 ticketless passengers fined in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (PTI) Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation on Tuesday said it has penalised 3,767 passengers and collected over Rs 7 lakh as penalty for various violations last month.

In a statement, the BTMC said that its staff has intensified checking of buses operated in and around Bengaluru City to detect ticketless travelling by passengers.

In November, the staff checked 16,421 trips and penalised 3,329 ticketless passengers by collecting Rs 6,68,610 as a penalty and booked cases against conductors for their dereliction of duty.

The checking staff of BMTC had penalised 438 male passengers occupying seats exclusively reserved for female passengers and imposed a fine of Rs 43,800 in accordance with Karnataka Motor Vehicles rules, the statement said. PTI AMP KH