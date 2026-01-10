38 Bangladeshi nationals deported from Agra

Agra (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) As many as 38 Bangladeshi nationals, including eight children, were deported from Agra on Saturday, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Dinesh Singh on Saturday said that on February 5, 2022, 38 Bangladeshi nationals were found illegally residing in Sector 15 of the Sikandra police station area.

Of these, 30 were adults (men and women) and eight were minors. None of them possessed any valid documents. The police presented them before the court on charges of illegal residency, and the court sentenced them under the Foreigners Act, he said.

After completing their sentences, they were sent to the Bangladesh border by vehicles on Saturday. They will be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) on January 13, Singh said. PTI COR NAV APL APL