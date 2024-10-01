38 children hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal at Thane school

Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) As many as 38 children fell ill after consuming food served as part of a mid-day meal programme at a private school in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, civic officials said.

The children were admitted to the Kalwa Civil Hospital after they complained of giddiness, nausea, headache and pain in the abdomen after lunch, a medical official at the hospital said.

He said the children were reported to be out of danger.

Food samples have been collected for testing.

Civic officials and the local police are probing into the incident. PTI COR ARU