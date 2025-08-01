38 convicted in 2018 Syana violence case; lifer for five, 7-year jail for rest

Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) A court here on Friday convicted 38 people in a case related to the 2018 Syana violence, which resulted in the deaths of two people including a police inspector.

"The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Gopal Ji had found the individuals guilty on Wednesday and delivered the sentences on Friday," Special Public Prosecutor Yashpal Singh Raghav said.

Of the 38 people convicted, five were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and other charges under the Indian Penal Code. The remaining 33 were sentenced to seven years in prison for charges including arson, damaging public property, and attempted murder.

Raghav confirmed that the five individuals who received life imprisonment were Prashant Nat, David, Rahul, Johnny and Lokendra Mama.

The verdict concludes a seven-year legal process stemming from the violence that erupted on December 3, 2018, over alleged cow slaughter in Chingrawathi village of Syana area.

A mob incited the general public and spread rumours, leading to a blockade. When police tried to inform them of the actual situation and persuade them to disperse, the mob pelted stones, damaged public property and set vehicles ablaze, police officials said, recounting the incident.

During the violence, Syana station house officer Subodh Kumar Singh was killed.