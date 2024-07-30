38 injured as pickup truck carrying devotees overturns in Himachal's Una

Una (HP), Jul 30 (PTI) As many as 38 people, most of them devotees, got injured on Tuesday afternoon when the pickup truck they were travelling in overturned on a national highway here, police said.

The condition of 10 persons is said to be critical and they have been referred to the Regional Hospital, Una, they added.

The accident took place around 1 pm on the Amb-Nadaun road in Sikkar Ka Paroh village, a police spokesperson said.

The pickup truck carrying devotees was on its way to the Naina Devi temple from the Mata Jwalaji temple, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on a steep descent, he said.

A total of 38 persons, including the driver and conductor, got injured in the accident, the spokesperson said.

Amb Tehsildar Prem Lal Dhiman said the seriously injured people were provided an immediate financial relief and hospitalised.

The devotees had come from Chakk Magalani village in Punjab and had paid obeisance at the Mata Jwalaji temple on Monday, the police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they added. PTI COR BPL RPA