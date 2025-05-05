3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Telangana's Asifabad district

Hyderabad/Karimnagar, May 5 (PTI) A mild earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The quake struck at 6.50 PM, it said.

"EQ of M: 3.8, On: 05/05/2025 18:50:22 IST, Lat: 19.21 N, Long: 79.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Telangana," the National Center for Seismology said in a post on 'X'.

There were no reports of damage to property or injuries, official sources said.

Meanwhile, mild tremors were felt for a few seconds by the residents in various places in Karimnagar town at about 6.47 pm.

Some residents claimed that the earth shook with a sound. At that time, it rained in the town with winds. However, an official in Karimnagar said they have no official report regarding the tremors in Karimnagar.

Media reports also said mild tremors were also felt for a few seconds in parts of Nirmal and Mancherial districts of the state.