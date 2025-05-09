38 Maoists surrender before police in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 9 (PTI) A total of 38 members of the outlawed CPI (Maoists) from neighbouring Chhattisgarh state surrendered before police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Friday.

From January this year, 265 Maoists have turned themselves in before Bhadradri Kothagudem district police, a release from the police said.

The 38 Maoists of various cadres decided to shun the path of naxalism and lead a peaceful life with their family members, it said.

The rebels laid down their arms and surrendered before Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju, after learning about the development and welfare measures undertaken by the police and CRPF for the tribal people and welfare activities for the surrendered Maoists under the "Operation Cheyutha" programme, it said.

According to the police, the banned CPI Maoist party has lost support and trust among the tribal people and, along with its outdated ideology, is obstructing the development of the agency areas.

The tribals are being "terrorised" and are facing a lot of difficulties due to the "misdeeds" of the Maoists and some innocent tribals were killed and tortured in the name of police informers by the Maoists, the release said.

The police appealed to the ultras, who wish to surrender and lead a normal life, to contact their nearest police station or district higher officials, either through their family members or in person. PTI VVK VVK ROH