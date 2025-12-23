38 municipal presidents and around 1,100 councillors of NCP won in Maharashtra local polls: Tatkare

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) A total of 38 municipal presidents and around 1,100 councillors of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party were elected in the recently concluded elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference, NCP state unit chief Sunil Tatkare said the party had officially contested 3,681 councillor seats, and 1,090 candidates won on the party's clock symbol.

"We contested the elections independently in some places, while in others we fought in alliance with the BJP or Shiv Sena as part of the Mahayuti. In certain areas, local and development fronts were also formed," Tatkare added.

He said that though councillors elected through local fronts are not included in the official tally, the NCP received a positive response, particularly in rural areas where its strike rate was strong.

He attributed the performance to coordinated efforts by the party leadership, including NCP national president and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, national working president Praful Patel, ministers, and star campaigners.

Tatkare said the elections were held after nine years, which had generated both anticipation and discontent among voters.

The party has begun preparations for the upcoming municipal corporation polls, as well as zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections.

The results of the elections held for 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats were declared on December 21.

The Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP swept the elections, winning 207 posts of presidents in the local bodies and restricting the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi to a collective tally of 44.

According to the State Election Commission, the BJP won 117 posts of municipal presidents, Shiv Sena won 53, and the NCP won 37 posts. The Congress bagged 28, the NCP (SP) seven, and Shiv Sena (UBT) nine. PTI MR NSK