38 pc drop in water storage in 750 minor irrigation projects of Marathwada, says report

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Water storage in 750 minor irrigation projects in eight districts of Marathwada has gone down by 38 per cent this year compared to last year, an official said on Monday.

As per a report shared by the divisional commissioner’s office, the storage in these projects was at 24 per cent as of January 12, while it was 62 per cent at the same time last year and 71 per cent in 2022.

Around 19 per cent water deficit was recorded in eight districts of Marathwada, the report stated.

The highest number of 206 minor projects are in Dharashiv district, followed by Latur with 134, Beed 126, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with 98, Nanded 80, Jalna 57, Hingoli 27 and Parbhani (22), the report said.

While the overall capacity of these 750 projects is 1633.08 MCM, the current storage is just 392.37 MCM, it stated.

The water storage in projects in Nanded was 72 per cent as of January 12, and it was just 3 per cent in Jalna, the report said. PTI AW ARU