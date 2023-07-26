38 people died in Karnataka due to intense monsoon rains, says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jul 26 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said 38 people have lost their lives so far due to torrential rains and floods that continue to batter many parts of the state, hampering normal life. Reviewing the rain and flood situation in the state, the Chief Minister instructed officials to carry out immediate relief and rescue works, and directed them to take necessary precautionary measures aimed at preventing loss of lives.

Siddaramaiah said: "Thirty-eight people have died since June 1 due to monsoon rains so far and 35 are injured. 57 houses are completely damaged, 208 are severely damaged and 2,682 houses are partially damaged, and 105 livestock have lost their lives." After chairing a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of all districts and Zilla Panchayat CEOs via video conferencing to assess the weather and crop condition in the state, he said agriculture crops covering 185 hectares and 356 hectares of horticulture crops have been damaged; so on the whole, 541 hectares of crops have been damaged due to rains and flooding.

A total of 11,995 electric poles, 894 transformers and 215 kilometres of electric line have been damaged, he said, listing out details of destructions caused to bridges, classrooms, primary health centres among others, and added that "two relief camps have been set up by the government so far where about 50 people are taking shelter".

According to the Chief Minister, in June there was 56 per cent deficit rainfall that had hampered agriculture activities including sowing, but in July the state has received 313 mm rain so far, which is 37 per cent more than normal.

Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu and Bidar have received high rainfall, while it was normal in 21 districts, and fell short in six other districts, he said. More than 80 per cent sowing has taken place in June and July.

According to the Met department forecast, there will be more rains in the next two days and it may continue for a week, he further said. In Cauvery and Krishna basin, all the reservoirs have filled 60-70 per cent, and in a week 227 tmc water have flown into reservoirs.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and several other senior cabinet ministers attended the meeting.

Highlighting that the kin of all the deceased have been given compensation of Rs 5 lakh each, Siddaramaiah said he has instructed to make an estimation regarding the loss of livestocks, damaged houses, and to provide relief, and directions have also been given to make alternate roads available at places where bridges are submerged to ensure connectivity.

Most importantly, instructions have been given to take precautionary measures aimed at preventing loss of lives, he said. Deputy Commissioners of the border districts have been asked to coordinate with officials in the other states to avoid damages caused due to release of water from dams there.

Officials have been asked to ensure that there is no shortage of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, he said. In case of crop damage due to rains or shortage of rains, farmers should be once again provided with seeds and fertilisers immediately.

Instructions have been given not to go for forcible collection of loan repayments from farmers during the flood situation, the Chief Minister said. If private lenders go for collecting repayments at exorbitant interest rates, strict action should be taken by the police against them.

There should be proper coordination between all departments, he said, adding that it should be to ensure that there is no drinking water problems, especially where there is shortage of rains.

"There are enough funds in the account with all the Deputy Commissioners of all districts -- about Rs 15-20 crore -- and if there is shortage, more funds will be provided," he added.

Siddaramaiah said most likely from Monday, he will travel to rain-affected areas like Mangaluru, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru.

Deputy Commissioners should ensure quick repair of damaged hospitals, classrooms, anganwadis, he said, adding, if not done, strict action will be taken.

All officials have been asked to remain in their jurisdictional limits and ensure that they are available to the needy, he added. PTI KSU RS KSU HDA