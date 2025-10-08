38 wagons of goods train derail on Western Dedicated Freight Corridor in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Thirty-eight wagons of a food grains-laden goods train derailed near New Sri Madhopur station on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor at 11:05 pm on Tuesday, causing major disruptions to operations along the entire corridor, sources said.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has not released any official statement regarding the derailment.

According to sources, the prima facie cause of the derailment is believed to be a collision with cattle that had strayed onto the tracks.

“The train’s crew is safe, but operations have been severely hampered. All top officials of the DFCCIL are on-site to ensure the quick restoration of services,” a DFCC source said.

The source added, “The goods train was coming from Hadiya in Punjab, carrying food grains in covered wagons to western parts of the country. Although the derailment occurred on the up line, the wagons fell onto the adjacent down line as well, obstructing train services on both tracks. Currently, operations on both sides are halted until services are restored.” Senior officials stated that the 59-wagon freight train was running at a considerably high speed when the loco pilot spotted the cattle on the tracks and tried to stop the train, but was unable to halt it in time.

The accident site, Sri Madhopur station in Rajasthan, is approximately 75 km from Phulera station.