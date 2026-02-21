38-year-old fatally stabbed, another injured over parking in south Delhi; 1 held

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A 38-year-old man was stabbed to death, and another was injured following an argument over parking near Aya Nagar in south Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Lohia, and the injured was Rishi, police said.

Information was received on Friday from Haryana Police regarding one person being dead and another admitted with stab injuries at Narayana Hospital in Gurugram, they said.

Police said that Ravi (32), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, was arrested on Friday in the matter, and the weapon of offence, a knife, has also been recovered.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both the victims were returning after attending a DJ function at Dera village in a tempo. Around midnight, when they reached near Ganpati Garden in the Aya Nagar area, a dispute allegedly broke out over parking with occupants of a car, police said.

The verbal altercation escalated into violence, during which the accused allegedly stabbed both persons, they said.

A case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said efforts are underway to ascertain the sequence of events and to verify whether any other persons were involved. PTI SSJ APL APL