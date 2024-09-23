3,800 dengue cases, 1,500 of malaria in MP this year: Health official

Bhopal, Sep 23 (PTI) Nearly 3,800 cases of dengue and 1,500 of malaria have been detected in Madhya Pradesh so far this year, a health official said on Monday.

There have been three-four deaths suspected to have been caused due to dengue, but they are not confirmed, Deputy Director of Health Services, Madhya Pradesh, Dr Himanshu Jayswar told reporters here.

The patients in these cases either died in other states or did not undergo the ELISA test, an analysis of blood to detect dengue, he said.

"From January 1 to September 20 this year, nearly 3,800 cases of dengue have been found among 51,000 persons tested for the disease in the state," Jayswar said.

Out of the total dengue cases in the state this year, 250 were found in Bhopal, while the highest 500 cases were detected in Gwalior, the official said.

Every year, nearly 1.10 crore tests for malaria are conducted in the state.

This year, 70 lakh tests have been conducted for malaria so far and around 1,500 were found positive, the official said.

No death has been reported due to malaria in the state, he said.

There are 64 government laboratories in MP to conduct tests for malaria and dengue across the state, he added. PTI ADU GK