381 government buildings in Goa due for repairs or demolition

Panaji, Aug 6 (PTI) As many as 381 government buildings in Goa are in need of repairs, renovation or demolition, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the legislative assembly on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question asked by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, AAP's Venzy Viegas and Congress MLAs Carlos Ferreira and Altone D'Costa, he also attached a list of these buildings.

Since 2024-25, the Public Works Department is entrusted with the repair and maintenance of all heritage structures, government buildings and official quarters, Sawant informed.

"Accordingly, regular inspection of all buildings is taken up," he said.

If the condition of a building is found to be "aesthetically" good, necessary repairs/maintenance works are proposed. If major works are required, then a structural audit is undertaken to ascertain if it should be demolished or repaired, the CM added. PTI RPS KRK