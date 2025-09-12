39 alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators 'pushed back': Himanta

Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) Assam Police has sent back 39 alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators to their home country from Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

''They entered without permission, We Pushed Back with precision'', the chief minister posted on 'X'.

''In the wee hours, 39 illegal infiltrators PUSHED BACK from the Sribhumi sector back to Bangladesh. We will hunt down every illegal infiltrator and send them back to their origins. Assam is NOT your breeding ground'', Sarma said in the post.

Nearly 500 alleged infiltrators have been sent back to Bangladesh in recent months.

Sarma has claimed that the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam and each week at least 35-40 people were being sent back.

The Assam Cabinet recently approved the framing of an SOP under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, to guide the district commissioners and senior superintendents of police (SSP) to expel illegal migrants from the state, and tackle the unabated illegal immigration from neighbouring countries.

Illegal immigrants, if detected near zero line, or within 12 hours from his/her entry in the state, will be sent back immediately without any further process, according to the SOP approved by the cabinet. PTI DG DG MNB